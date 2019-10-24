Texas Governor Announces Investigation of ‘Transgender’ Child Claims

Texas’s Child Protective Services agency will investigate the dispute over the claimed transgender status of a seven-year-old child, says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The divorced mother says the boy — James Younger — wants to be a transgender girl named “Luna.” The father, however, says the boy is being pushed by his mother to dress like a girl.

FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. #JamesYounger — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 23, 2019

In Texas, these childcare disputes are handled by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, while the Attorney General provides legal advice and services to the agency.

AG Ken Paxton’s office has not released a statement via Twitter.

The Younger case has spiked enormous interest and feedback from Americans — and growing concern from conservatives and GOP politicians, including Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw:

This is heartbreaking and sets a horrible precedent. A 7-year-old can’t possibly make this decision or understand it. Parents should know better. I hope this father receives the public support he needs. #ProtectJamesYoungerhttps://t.co/4hszPgqGWe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 22, 2019

Progressives, however, are trying to downplay the case. The Washington Post, for example, accepted the transgender claims and language as it wrote:

But as Younger turned the parents’ fight into one over irreversible medical procedures, experts on health care for transgender children told The Washington Post that [the mother’s] approach to the child would not involve any kind of surgery or hormones for years. “Many people wrongly assume that prepubescent transgender or gender-diverse children will receive medical interventions,” Katherine Kuvalanka, a social work professor at Miami University in Ohio, said in an email to The Washington Post. “The only interventions for young children is affirmation and acceptance for who they are.”