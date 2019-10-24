Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Won’t Seek Re-Election Next Year

2020 White House candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) announced late Thursday evening that she will not seek re-election to Congress next year.

“I’m fully committed to my offer to serve you, the people of Hawaii & America, as your President & Commander-in-Chief. So I will not be seeking reelection to Congress in 2020. I humbly ask for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter.

Gabbard’s campaign has struggled to gain traction in a crowded Democrat primary field. An average of RealClearPolitics polls shows she sits at 1.3% nationwide.

Gabbard, a four-term congresswoman and military combat veteran who served in Iraq, represents Hawaii’s Second Congressional District. She is the first Hindu elected to Congress and the first member born in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. Gabbard announced her intention to seek the presidency on February 2nd during a rally on Oahu, Hawaii.

The 37-year-old native of America Samoa became politically active in 2002, when voters elected her to represent the 42nd House District in the Hawaii House of Representatives. She was the youngest person elected to the state legislature at age 21.

Gabbard declined to run for re-election in 2004 when she joined the Army National Guard and volunteered to serve in Iraq. She served two tours of duty as a member of the 29th Support Battalion medical company. During her first 12-month tour, she received the Meritorious Service Medal and during her second tour, she was commissioned as a second lieutenant after graduating from the Accelerated Officer Candidate School at the Alabama Military Academy.

Between the two tours, she served as a legislative aide to Sen. Daniel Akaka (D-HI), whom she advised on energy independence, homeland security, the environment, and veterans issues.

Gabbard re-entered politics in 2010 when voters elected her to the Honolulu City Council. There she served as chairwoman of the Safety, Economic Development and Government Affairs Committee and vice chairwoman of the Budget Committee.

She was elected to represent Hawaii in the House of Representatives in 2012. She serves on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, where she has advocated for veterans.

Gabbard was one of the most prominent lawmakers to back Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Her endorsement came in dramatic fashion, with her resigning as a vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee to express her support.

