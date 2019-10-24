WATCH – James Younger at 3 Years: ‘Mommy Tells Me I’m a Girl’

Jeffrey Younger, the father of a young boy whose mother is reportedly “transitioning” him to become a girl, has shared a video of his son at three years of age in which he tells his father, “Mommy tells me I’m a girl.”

On his Save James website, which serves as a crowdfunding site, Jeffrey Younger, the father of now seven-year-old James, features a video he recorded of his son at age three. In the video, Younger asks his son, “You’re a boy, right?”

“No,” James replied. “I’m a girl.”

“Who told you you’re a girl?” the father asked.

“Mommy,” the boy responded.

“So, Mommy told you you’re a girl?” Younger asked.

“Uh huh,” James said.

In response to his father’s questions, James said his mother puts dresses on him, paints his nails, and puts hair clips in his hair.

“She tells me I’m a girl,” James said.

“Do you think you’re a girl?” Jeffrey asked his son.

“Uh huh,” the boy replied.

James is at the center of a high-conflict custody battle between Younger and his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician who reportedly diagnosed James with “gender-dysphoria,” a psychological disorder that is characterized by a child’s “persistent, consistent, and insistent” assertion of “their cross-gender statements and behaviors.”

A jury in Dallas decided Monday against Younger’s attempt to block his ex-wife’s plan to start their seven-year-old son on puberty blockers and ultimately continue with cross-sex hormones in order to facilitate gender transition.

The case has created a firestorm as more evidence is revealing the psychological and physical damage that is done to young children when their parents consent to puberty blockers before the children are capable of understanding the consequences.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has documented thousands of deaths in adults linked to hormone blocker Lupron — one that is now used as a puberty-blocker for children who suffer from gender dysphoria or claim to be “transgender.”

Lupron is being used — without formal FDA approval — as a puberty blocker on the increasing number of children and adolescents who are being diagnosed in the U.S. and the U.K. with gender dysphoria. This is being done — with the support of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society — despite the fact there is no evidence that such hormonal treatments actually benefit children and adolescents with the psychological disorder.

The jury decided Georgulas has full authority to continue to “transition” James who is being renamed “Luna,” reported LifeSiteNews.

According to the report, a consensus of 11 of 12 jurors decided the current joint managing conservatorship over the twin sons of Georgulas and Younger should be replaced by sole managing conservatorship by Georgulas.

The battle between Younger and Georgulas intensified last year when James’s mother threatened Younger with a child abuse charge because he would not affirm their son is a transgender child.

Georgulas petitioned to modify the parent-child relationship while referring to James as a “gender expansive or transgender child” who “by choice, now goes by the name Luna.”

James’s mother sought to terminate Younger’s parental rights because James behaved as a boy when he was with his father. Georgulas also wanted Younger to pay for their son’s counseling with a therapist who will affirm his transgender identity and his need for transgender hormonal treatments, which may begin at age eight.

The court prohibited Younger from dressing him as a boy or from sharing faith-based or biologically-based scientific teachings on sexuality, even though family friends who have observed James when he is in his father’s care reportedly affirm he dresses and behaves as a boy by his own choosing.

James’s “transition therapist” reportedly continued to identify him as “Luna” and to place him on track for gender transition.

According to the Texan, Younger and Georgulas were married in 2010 and decided to have children through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“They requested male children through the IVF process that was successful, and their twin boys were born in 2012,” the Texan reported and added:

Because of a family tradition to name the male children with the initials “J.D.Y.,” and because of the biblical reference to the brothers of Jesus, Younger and Georgulas decided to name the children James and Jude. At the time, both parents were members of the Orthodox Church.

Georgulas has reportedly said James began to imitate female characters from the Disney film Frozen. She said he asked for a girls’ toy at McDonald’s and asked to wear dresses, according to the report.

The mother reportedly said she contacted the GENecis clinic at Children’s Hospital Center. She was then referred to Rebekka Ouer for counseling, who recommended a process of “affirmation” and suggested a “social transition” for James should begin with the young child going to school dressed as a girl named “Luna.”

The battle reportedly escalated between the two parents when Younger learned Georgulas was “socially transitioning” James.