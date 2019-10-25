Far-left lawmakers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday channeled pop superstar Ariana Grande to promote socialist policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

The presidential hopeful on Friday responded to a tweet from the 7 Rings singer, who wrote, “baby how u feelin,” to her 67 million Twitter followers. Sanders replied, “Ready to fight for Medicare for All.”

Ready to fight for Medicare for All. https://t.co/tltURZpb6a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019

Grande, who has yet to formally endorse a candidate, did not hide her excitement of Sanders’ reply:

Ocasio-Cortez, who formally endorsed Sanders at a rally in Queens last weekend, took Grande’s prompt a step further, channeling the superstar’s hits to promote some of the extreme left-wing proposals of the Democrat Party’s most progressive wing.

“Progressive policies as an Ariana dance party:” Ocasio-Cortez began:

Progressive policies as an Ariana dance party: 👋🏽 thank u, next: Replace for-profit health insurance w/ #MedicareForAll 👩🏾 God is a Woman: Strike the Hyde Amendment 👨🏽‍🎓 Break Free: Student loan debt forgiveness 🌎 Be Alright: Pass a Green New Deal! 💃🏽🎶 https://t.co/g0URPlhiJV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2019

While it does not appear that Grande’s original tweet was political in nature, the Grammy Award-winning singer has not kept her political views hidden from the public.

In an interview with Vogue released over the summer, the artist proclaimed that she would rather “rather sell fewer records” and “be outspoken” on what she views as Trump-era “fuckery.”

Grande also hobnobbed with fellow celebrities and took a photo with presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at a fundraiser hosted by music executive Scooter Braun in July:

After President Trump’s historic defeat of twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, Grande wrote, “I am in tears”:

I am in tears — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 9, 2016

She also let former President Barack Obama know that she missed him in a tweet posted last year: