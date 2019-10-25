Sen. Johnny Isakson’s (R-GA) office told Breitbart News in an exclusive comment Friday that the senator plans to cosponsor Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) resolution to condemn the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry practices.

Graham and McConnell introduced a resolution Thursday night to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) secretive impeachment inquiry proceedings.

Graham announced Friday that the resolution had gained 50 cosponsors across the Senate Republican conference; three senators have yet to cosponsor the resolution.

A spokesperson for Isakson told Breitbart News:

After careful consideration, Senator Isakson will join his Senate colleagues in cosponsoring the McConnell-Graham resolution. He has said all along that wants to make sure he’s doing his part as a member of the Senate to ensure a fair process. He will continue to carefully monitor all the information available should the matter come before the Senate for consideration before his retirement on Dec. 31.

Only Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Mitt Romney (R-UT) have yet to cosponsor the bill.

Graham said Thursday that the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry serves as a way for Democrats to drive down President Donald Trump’s polling numbers and amounts to a dangerous precedent for future presidents.

Graham said that the “process is dangerous to the future of the presidency because if you can drive down a president’s poll numbers by having proceedings where you selectively leak information, where the president who’s the subject of all of this, pretty much shut out of it, God help future presidents.”

Graham said Thursday that the “growing” list of Republicans joining the resolutions “is a strong way to show that” Republicans are fighting back against impeachment.