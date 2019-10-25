Judge Orders DOJ to Give Mueller Grand Jury Evidence to House Lawmakers

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 05: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) arrives ahead of the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump's second State of the Union address was postponed one …
Zach Gibson/Getty Images; Edit: BNN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ordered the Justice Department to give House Democrats secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell made the directive in a brief order on Friday.

Democrats had requested that the department provide the material, which was redacted from Mueller’s report, as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Justice Department lawyers argued at a hearing earlier this month that House Democrats already had sufficient evidence from Mueller’s investigation, including copies of summaries of FBI witness interviews.

