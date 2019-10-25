Meghan McCain: GOP Will Be in ‘Very Dark Place to Rebuild’ After Trump

. @MeghanMcCain worries that in a post-Trump America, the GOP will be in a “very dark place to rebuild” and won’t resonate with young voters. "Whatever you want to say about the left, there are people like @AOC that do a really good job of speaking to young people." pic.twitter.com/716yBwtdNz

A transcript is as follows:

MARGARET HOOVER: Do you worry about the future of the [Republican] Party in a post-Trump world? Do you think the party is going to resonate with young people? people your age and young?

MEGHAN MCCAIN: I really worry about it because — and the numbers show this — whatever you say about the left, there are people like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] that do a really good job at speaking to young people. And I think for us, and I always laugh, like, the young Republican groups start at 40. I think post-Trump America, for the party, is going to be very, very dark to rebuild.

HOOVER: I don’t know how we rebuild, but Cindy, you just shook your head. As you think about your children, your children and having Republican appeal, this concerns you?

CINDY MCCAIN: It concerns me very much and I’ll speak from my own homestate where the party has simply left normal, what I would consider normal Republicans behind. Until our party goes back to what we were best at, and that was an open system, an open tent, where we invited everybody in. Those are the days that I grew up in Republican politics and those were the good days. President Trump has done some things, that you know, all of us, as Meghan said, it’s been–they’ve been controversial, they’ve been different from what any other president has done and not in good ways. And yet nobody says another. nobody scolds him, nobody for what was really bad manners or whatever you want to call it.