Hillary Clinton delivered a veiled shot at the Trumps during Rep. Elijah Cummings’ eulogy Friday, likening the lawmaker to the Old Testament prophet who “stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” spurring both praise and disgust from users on social media.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke at Cummings’ funeral at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore. During her speech, Clinton took a subtle shot at both President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, likening them to King Ahab and Queen Jezebel:

It is no coincidence, is it, that Elijah Cummings shared a name with an Old Testament prophet whose name meant in Hebrew “The Lord is my God” and who used and the power and the wisdom that God gave him to uphold the moral law–that all people are subject to and, because of, all people are equal. Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven. But he also prayed and worked for healing.

“He weathered storms and earthquakes but never lost his face,” she continued, before delivering a subtle dig at the Trumps.

“Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” she said to extended applause.

Clinton’s shot did not go unnoticed on social media, prompting disgust from those on the right and praise from Clinton allies:

Classy. Hillary Clinton using the funeral of Rep. Elijah Cummings to take shots at President Donald Trump. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 25, 2019

Clinton also gave an apparent nod to the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president.

Toward the Cummings’ life, he said, “I am begging the American people to pay attention to what is going on because if you want to have a democracy intact for your children and your children’s children and generations yet unborn, we have got to guard this moment. This is our watch.”

“‘When we are dancing with the angels, the question will be asked,’ he said. ‘In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?’” she added.