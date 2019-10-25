Tulsi Gabbard Meets with Wall Street Bigwigs: ‘Tulsi Is a Rock Star’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) met with potential Wall Street donors in New York City on Wednesday, earning praise from attendees, who elevated her to “rock star” status.

Gabbard attended an off-the-record meeting with two dozen Wall Street bigwigs at an event hosted by prominent Wall Street Democrat and political consultant Robert Wolf. The event was held at the Hunt and Fish Club restaurant owned by Anthony Scaramucci, who also works alongside Wolf. The presidential hopeful received warm accolades from those in attendance, according to Fox Business.

“Tulsi is a rock star,” one attendee said, according to Fox Business. “She’s warm and smart, people in the room loved her.”

Fox Business’s Charlie Gasparino reported that Gabbard is rumored to “weigh third-party run more now,” although Wolf and Scaramucci dismissed the speculation:

SCOOP: @TulsiGabbard breaks bread with Wall Street fat cats at @huntandfishnyc; event sponsored by Dem fundraiser @robertwolf32 as she is said to weigh third-party run more now @FoxBusiness @TeamCavuto dotcom story to come — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) October 24, 2019

Tell you what, if she runs as third party candidate I will buy you dinner @huntandfishnyc and if she doesn’t you have can offer up something in the bet! https://t.co/UycuAegp1O — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 25, 2019

Setting the record on @TulsiGabbard dinner

-set up weeks ago to discuss foreign policy.

– I have met around 15 candidates & never met her before

– she spoke @Scaramucci SALT conf

– she did make it clear she was running as a Democrat candidate & not considering a 3rd party run — Robert Wolf (@robertwolf32) October 24, 2019

One day after the meeting, Gabbard announced that she would not seek reelection to Congress in 2020. Instead, she plans to focus entirely on her presidential bid.

“I’m fully committed to my offer to serve you, the people of Hawaii & America, as your President & Commander-in-Chief. So I will not be seeking reelection to Congress in 2020,” she announced on Thursday evening.

“I humbly ask for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States,” she added:

I'm so grateful to the people of Hawaiʻi for allowing me to serve you in Congress for the last 7 years. Throughout my life, I’ve always made my decisions based on where I felt I could do the most good. In light of the challenges we face, I believe I can… https://t.co/cNcjSNSoZl pic.twitter.com/h3wM6AZLMs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019

… end our interventionist foreign policy of being the world’s police, toppling dictators and governments we don’t like, and redirect our precious resources towards serving the needs of the people here at home … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019

The meeting and announcement followed a tumultuous week sparked by sarcastic remarks from failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who asserted that Gabbard is a “favorite of the Russians” and implied that the presidential hopeful is a “Russian asset.”

“She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset,” Clinton stated during a podcast interview with David Plouffe, President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager.

“They [Republicans] know they can’t win without a third-party candidate, and so I do not know who it’s going to be, but I can guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need it,” she added.

Gabbard responded with force, calling Clinton the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”