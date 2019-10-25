Tulsi Gabbard Meets with Wall Street Bigwigs: ‘Tulsi Is a Rock Star’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) met with potential Wall Street donors in New York City on Wednesday, earning praise from attendees, who elevated her to “rock star” status.

Gabbard attended an off-the-record meeting with two dozen Wall Street bigwigs at an event hosted by prominent Wall Street Democrat and political consultant Robert Wolf. The event was held at the Hunt and Fish Club restaurant owned by Anthony Scaramucci, who also works alongside Wolf. The presidential hopeful received warm accolades from those in attendance, according to Fox Business.

“Tulsi is a rock star,” one attendee said, according to Fox Business. “She’s warm and smart, people in the room loved her.”

Fox Business’s Charlie Gasparino reported that Gabbard is rumored to “weigh third-party run more now,” although Wolf and Scaramucci dismissed the speculation:

One day after the meeting, Gabbard announced that she would not seek reelection to Congress in 2020. Instead, she plans to focus entirely on her presidential bid.

“I’m fully committed to my offer to serve you, the people of Hawaii & America, as your President & Commander-in-Chief. So I will not be seeking reelection to Congress in 2020,” she announced on Thursday evening.

“I humbly ask for your support for my candidacy for President of the United States,” she added:

The meeting and announcement followed a tumultuous week sparked by sarcastic remarks from failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who asserted that Gabbard is a “favorite of the Russians” and implied that the presidential hopeful is a “Russian asset.”

“She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset,” Clinton stated during a podcast interview with David Plouffe, President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign manager.

“They [Republicans] know they can’t win without a third-party candidate, and so I do not know who it’s going to be, but I can guarantee you they will have a vigorous third-party challenge in the key states that they most need it,” she added.

Gabbard responded with force, calling Clinton the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

