Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is calling a special session of the state’s legislature in hopes of securing universal background checks and other gun controls.

WBAY reports that Evers announced the special session by stressing that he has been pressing for “common sense safety” legislation since assuming office.

He highlighted universal background checks, which he claimed would “ensure that no matter a person is buying a firearm, or who they are buying it from, the process is the same for everyone.” He did not mention that California has had universal background checks since the 1990s, yet criminals continue to be armed, and high profile firearm attacks continue to occur in that state.

But Evers did say, “Our kids are calling us to act. They are asking to be the adults in the room.”

He added:

Each and every day that Republican leadership chooses ideology, false dichotomies, other things that don’t matter, over what is right, that’s a choice that has consequences. Each and every day that Republican leadership chooses weakness and cowardice over common sense, that’s a choice that has consequences. The consequences of inaction are just too high, folks.

Evers tried to assure gun owners by saying, “This is common sense stuff. I’m not taking away people’s guns.”

The special session is scheduled for November 7.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.