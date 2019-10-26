President Donald Trump shared a video to Twitter on Saturday and gave more information aboutTake Back Day, his administration’s latest initiative to combat the growing drug and opioid crisis in America.

Trump stated:

The opioid and drug crisis has affected almost every family in our country. It’s devastating and we’ve made a lot of progress, a lot of tremendous progress. We have Take Back Day. It’s called Take Back. We want you to go out and collect all of those drugs and opioids and everything that you have, you know what’s good and you know what’s bad, and bring it in to a location near you.

My Administration is fighting hard to end the Opioid Crisis. Join with us by disposing unused or expired prescription medications at over 4,000 locations across this great Country. Find a location TODAY from 10am-2pm at https://t.co/CXK0LFpGMD. #TakeBackDay pic.twitter.com/xBEyflYYGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

“Get rid of them,” Trump continued. We want to clean out the United States of all of this excess, bad product that people can grab onto.” Trump added:

We want to celebrate our country and one of the ways we’re going to celebrate our country is Take Back Day. So, go in, do the best you can, get rid of it, it’s no good, not gonna do you good, and certainly not going to do anybody else any good.

First Lady Melania Trump, who has taken on the opioid crisis by traveling to different corners of the country to speak out against the dangers, also highlighted the initiative on her Twitter account.

#TakeBackDay is today! Let’s keep drugs out of our communities and schools. You can dispose of unused drugs – including vaping devices and liquids! Find the nearest collection center here: https://t.co/Df7OfO6d5t #BeBest @DEAHQ pic.twitter.com/M1P8yEiIgf — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 26, 2019

“Let’s keep drugs out of our communities and schools,” Trump wrote. “You can dispose of unused drugs – including vaping devices and liquids!”

The first lady also shared a link to where Americans can dispose of unused opioids.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, who has also publicly expressed concern over the opioid crisis, promoted the initiative in a tweet, saying “No questions, no penalties.”

Happening Now: National Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay Find a location: https://t.co/wRak6UV8XY. Return unneeded pills and devices safely & conveniently. No questions, no penalties. https://t.co/3gzQMEFFOR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 26, 2019

“Return unneeded pills and devices safely & conveniently,” Conway stated.

For more information on Take Back Day, visit TakeBackDay.DEA.gov.