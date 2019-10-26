President Donald Trump’s campaign team, along with conservatives across social media, trolled twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on her 72nd birthday, reminding her of the 2016 tweet which featured a photo of Clinton as a little girl accompanied by the caption, “Happy Birthday to this future president.”

Clinton, who is rumored to be mulling a 2020 bid, celebrated her 72nd birthday on Saturday, October 26. Many on social media offered their warm regards, albeit with a dose of mockery, reminding Clinton of the birthday message she tweeted to herself ahead of the 2016 election.

“Happy birthday to this future president,” the 2016 tweet read:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

President Trump’s historic victory, which took place less than two weeks after Clinton’s celebratory tweet, did not allow the message to age with grace.

Team Trump, the Trump campaign’s official Twitter account, reminded the once-presidential hopeful of her historic defeat by posting a video of Trump’s victory state by state. The video ends with an anchor saying, “Hillary Clinton has called Donald Trump to concede the race”:

More:

Happy birthday to this private citizen! — Jessica #TakeItBack Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 26, 2019

Happy Birthday to the most corrupt, never-going-to-be-President, Jezebel in this country. https://t.co/AqLVo1A3rM — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) October 26, 2019

President Trump should designate today National Libs Owned Day https://t.co/3PpSYdJ96i pic.twitter.com/gtIsg9mkOg — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 26, 2019

According to recent reports, Clinton has yet to take a 2020 bid off the table. While sources familiar with her thinking believe the scenario is unlikely, her decision is not set in stone.

“But put it this way: It ain’t zero,” one source who spoke to Clinton said, according to the Washington Post. “And does she think about it all the time? Absolutely.”