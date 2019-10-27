‘He Died Like A Coward’ — Donald Trump Confirms Death of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has died as the result of a raid conducted by United States special forces.

“He died like a dog, he died like a coward,” Trump said from the White House on Sunday.

The president announced the news in a statement to the nation from the White House.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” Trump said. “He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world.”

Trump said that al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest as he was trapped in a tunnel with three children as American forces approached.

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said.

He said that the tunnel caved in on al-Baghdadi’s mutilated body but that test results proved that it was him.

“These savage monsters will not escape their fate, and they will not escape the final judgment of God,” Trump said.

The military operation was conducted by American Special Forces Delta Force after it was approved by Trump, according to reports, after Al-Baghdadi was discovered by American intelligence in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

Al-Baghdadi first appeared in 2014 establishing the ISIS caliphate with him as the caliph. For five years, ISIS and al-Baghdadi inspired terrorist attacks around the world against Western forces.

The world has spent years trying to capture or kill al-Baghdadi, a major step in the ongoing fight against the Islamic State and radical Islamic terrorism.