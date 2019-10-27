Mitt Romney Praises Trump for Al-Baghdadi Raid

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) praised the intelligence officers, military officers, and President Donald Trump for the military raid that resulted in the death of “Islamic State” leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

President Trump announced Sunday morning U.S. forces had killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the “Islamic State,” or ISIS.

The president said the terrorist leader had “died like a dog” and had been “whimpering, and crying, and screaming all the way.” The president said that no U.S. or allied personnel were killed or injured during the special forces operation.

Sen. Romney tweeted Sunday morning, praising the president, the intelligence officers, and the military personnel involved in the operation. The Utah senator said al-Baghdadi spread destruction during his time on earth.

“Al Baghdadi spread “fire and brimstone” on earth; now he feels it for himself in hell,” Romney wrote. “To all who arranged his change of venue—the intel officers, the President, the warriors—thank you.”

Al Baghdadi spread “fire and brimstone” on earth; now he feels it for himself in hell. To all who arranged his change of venue—the intel officers, the President, the warriors—thank you. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 27, 2019

Romney’s tweet serves as a rare moment in which the Utah junior senator praised President Trump. Sen. Romney has frequently criticized President Trump during his time in office.

Sen. Romney told the Atlantic last week he believes the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry investigating President Trump will serve as an “inflection in American history.”

Romney remains one of the three Republican senators that have yet to cosponsor a resolution crafted by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).