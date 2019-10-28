Donald Trump: Adam Schiff ‘Biggest Leaker in Washington’

President Donald Trump responded Monday to criticism he did not share details of the weekend military raid against Islamic State terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi with Democrats.

“The answer is because I think that Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington,” Trump told reporters. “You know that I know that, we all know that.”

Trump said that Schiff, the House Intelligence Chairman, could not be trusted with classified information.

“I’ve watched Adam Schiff leak, he’s a corrupt politician he’s a leaker like nobody’s ever seen before,” Trump said.

The president spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base before departing for Chicago, where he is scheduled to address the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

Trump emphasized Sunday he did not inform Democrats about the raid because he was concerned about the safety of the troops.

“Washington is a leaking machine and I told my people we will not notify them until our great people are out,” he said. “Not just in, but out.”

Trump again criticized the Democrat impeachment inquiry, arguing the details of the case mattered more than the secretive process conducted by Schiff.

“I’d rather go the details of the case rather than process,” he said. “Process is good but I think you ought to look at the case.”

He emphasized the first and second “whistleblowers” created a “false narrative” about his call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“When I released the conversation, I blew up Schiff’s act,” he said.