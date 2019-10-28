Exclusive: Donald Trump Campaign Launches ‘Hocus Pocus’ Parody Merchandise Mocking Democrat ‘Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign launched new merchandise mocking the Democrat “witch hunt” on Monday.

The new graphic poster, provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of its public release, features a parody of the movie “Hocus Pocus” featuring the Democrats trying to attack President Donald Trump.

The graphic comes available in a t-shirt and a poster and is made in the USA, according to the campaign.

The parody poster features Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler as the witches and President Donald Trump as the hero.

“Congressional Democrats continue their bogus Witch Hunt of President Trump because they still can’t accept the results of the 2016 election,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “The President will continue delivering for the American people as he promised them in 2016, and there is no stopping him. The American people stand with their President and we will Keep America Great!”

The Trump campaign launched its Halloween themed attack as House Democrats continue to pursue their case to impeach the president.

Pelosi moved forward on the impeachment process but has so far refused to hold a House vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry for fear of political risk for centrist House Democrats.

Nadler, despite describing the impeachment effort against former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s as a lynch mob, has pushed for impeaching the president since winning the House majority in the 2018 midterms.

Schiff has conducted his impeachment hearing entirely in a secret room in the basement of Capitol Hill, leaking select details bolstering the case for impeachment to the establishment media.

The president on Monday described Schiff as the “biggest leaker in Washington.”

“I think Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington,” he told reporters. “You know that. I know that. We all know that. I’ve watched Adam Schiff leak. He’s a corrupt politician. He’s a leaker like nobody has ever seen before.”