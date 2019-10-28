Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Monday that the American people and Senate Republicans “forced” the Democrats’ hand, making them vote on the rules and procedures regarding an impeachment inquiry ob President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday that she will introduce a resolution, and the House will vote Thursday, regarding the procedures for their ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said in a statement:

As committees continue to gather evidence and prepare to present their findings, I will be introducing a resolution to ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward. House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said in a statement. “This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people.

Here is @SpeakerPelosi’s letter to colleagues announcing vote this week on resolution that affirms ongoing impeachment inquiry and authorizes making hearings, deposition transcripts, etc public pic.twitter.com/NSGM8GpAPE — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 28, 2019

Sen. Graham said in a statement Monday that a vote on the rules regarding the impeachment inquiry “is a bit like un-ringing a bill as House Democrats have selectively leaked information in order to damage President Trump for weeks.”

The South Carolina senator credited his and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) resolution, which reportedly has the support of 50 Republican senators, except for Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

“There is no doubt in my mind that the overwhelming response House Democrats heard from the American people and Senate Republicans in support of my resolution forced their hand,” Graham contended. “Today’s announcement is an acknowledgment of the success of our efforts last week.”

Graham said:

The American people have been outraged by the unfair nature, and lack of due process House Democrats have given to President Trump. I take pride in the fact that our vigorous response to their underhanded tactics ended up making the House Democrat position untenable. Today, they were forced to change course.

“Finally, I look forward to reviewing their proposal and ensuring it provides President Trump with the rights and privileges Republicans afforded former President Clinton during the 1998 impeachment process,” he said.