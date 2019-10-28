House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to the news of freshman Rep. Katie Hill’s (D-CA) resignation amid allegations of Hill’s inappropriate relationships with staffers, praising the freshman Democrat for making a “great contribution as a leader of the Freshman Class” but stressing the importance of ensuring a “climate of integrity and dignity in the Congress, and in all workplaces.”

Hill, who has faced allegations of engaging in inappropriate relationships with staffers – including a “throuple” relationship with a female staffer and another sexual relationship with a male congressional staffer – will reportedly resign by the end of the week, according to reports from Politico:

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country,” Hill wrote in a letter announcing the news after it was first reported by POLITICO. “This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation,” Hill added. Hill did not specify a resignation date in her letter but multiple people with knowledge of her plans said she could step aside as soon as Nov. 1.

Pelosi released a statement after reports of Hill’s resignation surfaced, praising the freshman lawmaker’s “powerful commitment to her community” and her “great contribution as a leader of the Freshman Class”:

“Congresswoman Katie Hill came to Congress with a powerful commitment to her community and a bright vision for the future, and has made a great contribution as a leader of the Freshman Class,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“She has acknowledged errors in judgment that made her continued service as a Member untenable,” she continued. “We must ensure a climate of integrity and dignity in the Congress, and in all workplaces.”

The report of Hill’s resignation follows the House Ethics Committee’s announcement of a probe into Hill’s alleged relationship with a congressional staffer.

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18 (a),” the statement read:

NEW … ETHICS COMMITTEE is probing whether @KatieHill4CA was involved “sexually” with her staffer. She has denied the allegation. pic.twitter.com/YpPVUOLqFK — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 23, 2019

While Hill said the allegations were part of a “coordinated effort to try to destroy me and the people close to me,” she eventually admitted to carrying out an “inappropriate” relationship with a female staffer.

“I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” Hill wrote. “For that I apologize. I wish nothing but the best for her and hope everyone respects her privacy in this difficult time.”

“To every girl and woman – to everyone who believes in this fight – this isn’t over,” Hill tweeted on Sunday: