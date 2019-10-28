Queer Kid Stuff is an LGBTQ YouTube channel that targets preschoolers as it seeks to instruct them in gender ideology and social justice.

Lindsay Amer, the creator of Queer Kid Stuff, says her YouTube channel features “an LGBTQ+ and social justice webseries for kids and families.”

Amer draws toddlers into her world view with what she says is a “non-binary” talking teddy bear and a repertoire of Sesame Street-styled LGBTQ songs she sings as she plays a ukulele.

Videos in the series include Learn Your LGBTs! in which Amer teaches young children what lesbians, gays, bisexual, and transgender individuals are, and the different sexual “identities” people assume.

Other videos include What Is Gender? Unicorns are Queer Horses, I is for Intersex, A is for Asexual, What Is Privilege???, and Transitioning – all topics Amer apparently believes are on the minds of preschoolers.

In the video What Is Gender? Amer and her teddy bear teach toddlers, “Did you know that some people aren’t boys or girls? Some people are boys … some people are girls … and some people are people.”

Transgender individuals, Amer says in the video, are “people who do not identify with the gender the doctors tell them they are when they are born.”

“Bad doctors!” reads a recent post at 4thWaveNow, a site that welcomes the views of “parent-skeptics who question medicalising gender-atypical youth” and that promotes “free speech,” “science,” and “rational feminism.”

The writer continues:

Do tell, readers. When you were 3 or 4 years old, would the words “identify as” make any sense to you? Can you picture your mom or dad casting aspersions on those dumb doctors who jumped the gun, and stupidly TOLD your parents you were a boy or girl?

When Teddy expresses confusion about how to tell who is a boy and who is a girl if “all of them can wear ties and dresses,” Amer responds, “That’s actually really easy, Teddy. All you have to do is ask someone what their pronouns are.”

“It’s easy, preschooler,” states 4thWaveNow. “Just take a few minutes out of your busy play day to inquire whether Jimmy or Judy were assigned the wrong sex at birth by doctors—you know, doctors, the people your parents told you to trust when they jabbed you with those ouchy pre-K shots?”

4. Riley Dennis teaches Teddy and the QKS viewing audience (presumably little tykes and–maybe?–their parents) about "top" and "bottom" surgery some adult "trans and nonbinary people" undergo. pic.twitter.com/IoWx18F3s0 — 4thWaveNow (@4th_WaveNow) March 26, 2019

Amer touts as credits to her website:

The Huffington Post calls Queer Kid Stuff a “groundbreaking YouTube educational resource.” Teen Vogue praised their episode on consent during the height of #MeToo that “shows exactly why there’s no excuse not to grasp consent. Even toddlers can understand it.”

Amer recently presented her views at an official TED conference. Her bio on the TED site states her “educational video series … breaks down complex ideas around gender and sexuality through songs and metaphors.”

“By giving kids and their families a vocabulary to express themselves, Amer is helping to create more empathetic adults – and spreading a message of radical acceptance in a world where it’s sometimes dangerous to just be yourself,” the bio continues. “’I want kids to grow up and into themselves with pride for who they are and who they can be,’ Amer says.”

While Amer recommends adults watch the videos first before showing them to their toddlers or pre-school students, she does direct them to another site called itgetsbetter.org/glossary for assistance in the language of gender ideology in order to facilitate the preschoolers’ learning.

Her videos have corresponding activity sheets and lesson plans for teachers to use in classrooms as well as “queer-inclusive classroom tips.”

In August, Amer joined other LGBTQ+ individuals with YouTube channels in a federal lawsuit against YouTube and its parent company Google. As Variety reported, the coalition alleged sexual orientation discrimination against the tech giant by restricting their ability to make money off their videos.

Variety reported:

In their lawsuit, these creators allege that YouTube regularly labels their videos as offensive or sexually explicit simply because of their sexual orientation. They also allege that their videos are regularly being demonetized, that YouTube changes their thumbnail videos, and excludes them from content recommendations, resulting in suppressed view counts.

“We’re proud that so many LGBTQ creators have chosen YouTube as a place to share their stories and build community,” a YouTube spokesperson said, according to Variety. “Our policies have no notion of sexual orientation or gender identity and our systems do not restrict or demonetize videos based on these factors or the inclusion of terms like ‘gay’ or ‘transgender.’”

“In addition, we have strong policies prohibiting hate speech, and we quickly remove content that violates our policies and terminate accounts that do so repeatedly,” the spokesperson said.