Report: House Democrats to Vote on Impeachment Procedures Thursday

ALEXANDRIA, VA - APRIL 27: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during an event at Northern Virginia Community College April 27, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia. Pelosi and Democratic leaders unveiled the newest plank of their economic agenda, 'A Better Deal: Tools to Succeed in the 21st Century' during the …
Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Democrats will vote on Thursday to establish the procedures for their ongoing impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday afternoon.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), chairman of House Rules Committee, said he will introduce the resolution’s text for approval on Tuesday and the panel will move to mark it up by Wednesday.

“As committees continue to gather evidence and prepare to present their findings, I will be introducing a resolution to ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward,” said McGovern. “This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people.”

The development comes as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) faces pressure from House Republicans to bring the impeachment probe from out of the shadows. In recent weeks, Schiff’s intel panel has conducted a series of interviews as part of the inquiry.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

