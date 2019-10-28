House Democrats will vote on Thursday to establish the procedures for their ongoing impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday afternoon.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), chairman of House Rules Committee, said he will introduce the resolution’s text for approval on Tuesday and the panel will move to mark it up by Wednesday.

“As committees continue to gather evidence and prepare to present their findings, I will be introducing a resolution to ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward,” said McGovern. “This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people.”

Here is @SpeakerPelosi’s letter to colleagues announcing vote this week on resolution that affirms ongoing impeachment inquiry and authorizes making hearings, deposition transcripts, etc public pic.twitter.com/NSGM8GpAPE — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 28, 2019

The development comes as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) faces pressure from House Republicans to bring the impeachment probe from out of the shadows. In recent weeks, Schiff’s intel panel has conducted a series of interviews as part of the inquiry.

