Arizona Democrat Party Chairman Felecia Rotellini falsely claimed Saturday that President Donald Trump “has aligned himself with ISIS.”

Rotellini’s remarks were made during a discussion at the Citizens Clean Elections Commission’s “We the Voters” conference, which was held at the Phoenix Convention Center, an hour before the White House announced the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Another reason that people are going to vote, because Donald Trump is manipulating that White House and has aligned himself with ISIS and Saudi Arabia,” Rotellini claimed before she was cut off by Arizona Republican Party Chairman Dr. Kelli Ward.

Rotellini continued, “The most important thing we can do today is vote for civility, vote for a president who is not going to align himself with the most dangerous foreign nations that are the reason we had 9/11.”

In a statement provided to the Daily Wire, Ward blasted Rotellini, calling her remarks “wildly irresponsible and not rooted in reality.”

It is extremely disconcerting to hear the top Democrat in Arizona slander and malign an innocent person for being aligned with the world’s most evil terrorists, let alone the President of the United States. While fear-mongering from the Left is expected up to a point, we have to draw the line somewhere if they’re going to refuse to police themselves. Baseless statements like those made by the chair of the Arizona Democrat party are wildly irresponsible and not rooted in reality.

“When controversy appears, Mark Kelly likes to disappear and go silent,” said NRSC spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “But this time, Kelly’s silence makes him complicit in baseless, malicious rhetoric from his state party. Arizona voters won’t stand for it.”

President Trump announced Sunday that ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died as the result of a raid conducted by United States special forces.

“He died like a dog, he died like a coward,” Trump said on Sunday. “The world is now a much safer place.”