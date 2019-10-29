President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had some fun with a child dressed as a “Minion” from the movie Despicable Me on Monday during the annual Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House.

The president playfully put a White House candy bar on the Minion’s head and the first lady did the same, while the unsuspecting child moved on.

Both candy bars fell to the ground as the child moved, but one woman reached back to return them to the child.