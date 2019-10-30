Grassley made the remarks on the Senate floor:

On January 20, 2017, President Trump was sworn into office and became our nation’s 45th president.

Now, most presidents enjoy what political scientists refer to as a “honeymoon” period, where they are given a chance to push their agenda and partisan politics take a backseat.

But not this president. On his inauguration day, a Washington Post headline read, “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”

That campaign has been in full swing ever since. So let’s make no mistake: This process isn’t about concerns over alleged high crimes or misdemeanors.

This is about the Democratic Party, still bitter years later, trying to undo the 2016 election.

I ask unanimous consent that this Washington Post article from January 20, 2017, be entered into the Congressional Record.