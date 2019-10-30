Concealed Permit Holder Kills Alleged Armed Robber in Restaurant

A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged armed robber in a Highland Park, Michigan, restaurant.

WXYZ reports the suspect allegedly “came inside the restaurant with the intent to rob the place.”

ClickonDetroit reports that the owner bought time by initially complying with the suspect’s demands, handing over cash. When the suspect turned his attention to the bartender, allegedly intending to rob her too, the restaurant owner opened fire.

The owner “was armed with a .40-caliber Glock pistol” and he “emptied the magazine” while engaging the suspect.

Police are treating the restaurant owner’s actions as a defensive handgun use.

On January 12, 2017, the New York Times editorial board voiced opposition to expanding opportunities for citizens to be armed for self-defense. The editorial board claimed, “The grim truth is that concealed-carry permit holders are rarely involved in stopping crime.”

