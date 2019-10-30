Secret Impeachment: Matt Gaetz Files Ethics Complaint Against Adam Schiff

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday filed an ethics complaint against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) over his handling of closed-door impeachment proceedings targeting President Donald Trump.

Gaetz, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, accused Schiff of distorting President Donald Trump’s July 25th telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and barring congressional lawmakers from attending impeachment depositions. The Florida Republican also accused the House intel panel chair of “lying to the public” about now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. He wrote in the complaint that the California Democrat’s conduct violates House rules XI & XXIII.

“Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution gives unprecedented power to the intelligence committee chairman, Adam Schiff, and that’s deeply troubling,” Gaetz told reports ahead of filing the complaint. “Schiff has proven in this process that he cannot adhere to the fundamental principles of fairness.”

