Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder and national coordinator of the Tea Party Patriots, spearheaded the filing of a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “unconstitutional, partisan investigation” of President Donald Trump.

The complaint also targeted the impeachment resolution passed by the House on Thursday 232-196 — a tally of those opposed to the resolution that included two Democrats and every Republican member.

The Hill reported on the letter:

“Speaker Pelosi’s conduct is an encroachment across the constitutionally-mandated separation of powers. She has no business examining or investigating the president’s legitimate exercise of his authority to determine the foreign and national security policy of the United States,” the complaint stated. “In launching her ‘official’ impeachment inquiry without benefit of a vote of the full House of Representatives and without indicating anything remotely qualifying as ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors’ that is the subject of the inquiry, Speaker Pelosi has weaponized impeachment,” the complaint continued. “She and her Democratic colleagues are using the impeachment process as a weapon of partisan political battle, rather than as the means to defend the Constitution our Framers meant it to be,” the complaint stated.

In a statement to the Hill, Martin said that “the genie cannot be put back into the bottle” after Democrats began the impeachment inquiry without first taking a House vote on an impeachment violation.

“Speaker Pelosi’s latest impeachment gambit — at last, a vote of the full House! — is merely a continuation of her ongoing roughshod-running,” Martin said in the statement.

“All that ‘evidence’ that has been gathered before the casting of a single vote is tainted by the corrupt, secret process in which it was gathered,” Martin said. “It is poisoned, and must be discarded for the sake of fairness.”

