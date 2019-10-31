Nolte: Tom Brokaw Admits Democrats Lack ‘the Goods’ to Impeach Trump

NBC legend Tom Brokaw told an obviously disappointed Andrea Mitchell that Democrats do not have “the goods” to impeach President Trump.

Brokaw is on the road touting his new book, The Fall of Richard Nixon, which I can’t wait to read, and knows of what he speaks. At age 33, NBC handed him the White House correspondent’s job in the summer of 1973, one year after the Watergate break-in, eight months after Nixon’s resounding re-election victory, and a year before the president would be forced to resign in disgrace.

Speaking to Mitchell on the far-left MSNBC Tuesday, Brokaw said, “The big difference” between Trump and Nixon is that today, Democrats “still don’t have what you call ‘the goods’ on this president in terms of breaking the law and being an impeachable target for them.”

“They’re going to start the process, but they don’t have the same kind of clarity that the people who were opposed to Richard Nixon had because it was so clear that these were criminal acts that he was involved in,” he added.

Brokaw also brought up social media, how Twitter gives Trump the ability to communicate directly with the American people, an advantage Nixon didn’t have. Brokaw finds Trump’s tweets unbecoming, and says that, to Nixon’s credit, even as the walls really closed in, Nixon was determined to live up to the dignity of the office, but who knows what Nixon would have done had he enjoyed a pipeline directly to voters around a biased and hostile media.

Which brings me to the Big Point…

Of course, Democrats don’t have the goods on Trump, because there are no goods to get.

We have seen the transcript, which makes Adam Schiff’s secret Star Chamber of impeachment nothing less than partisan kabuki meant to drive down Trump’s poll numbers.

That is all this is.

If they are going to impeach Trump for using foreign policy as a political weapon, can we impeach Barack Obama for asking Russia to take it easy until he has more flexibility during his second term? How about Bill Clinton bombing aspirin factories in the Sudan less than 24 hours after he was forced to admit he lied (and committed perjury) to cover up his sexual affair with Monica Lewinsky?

Hey, how about Joe Biden threatening to withhold military aid unless Ukraine agrees to fire a prosecutor investigating the same energy company that paid his son $50,000 a month — a month! — when his son knows nothing about energy?

This is how the world works, y’all… How it has always worked. And what we have here are desperate Democrats, an even more desperate media, and a treasonous Deep State hoping to criminalize how the sausage is made … in secret; hoping to overturn a national election through secrecy and out-of-context leaks, and the parading around of Never Trumpers in military uniform.

The goods on Nixon were very easy to understand, which is why he resigned before he could be impeached… We had the president of the United States on tape authorizing a payoff to silence the Watergate burglars, an obvious criminal conspiracy and blatant act of obstruction.

In the case of Bill Clinton, there was a blatant act of perjury and a solid case for witness tampering. In the end, the American people (including yours truly — although I did not like him) did not believe these crimes rose to the level of overturning a presidential election, but they were still crimes.

Democrats and the media got squat on Trump, which is why Pelosi was forced to hide these hearings in the basement and prosecute Trump via selective leaks, which is why Pelosi announced this un-American horseshit of denying Trump due process will continue even if the hearings are made public.

This is not how people who have “the goods” behave.

People who can make a case are not afraid of transparency, of context, of releasing the full truth, of allowing the accused due process and equal rights within that process.

People who have “The Goods” don’t dress up a criminal, Deep State, Never Trumping leaker who conspired with John Brennan, Adam Schiff, and Joe Biden into a heroic whistleblower — a fake whistleblower who lied about the contents of the July 25 Ukraine call, as proven by the transcript.

Nothing proves Trump’s innocence more than Nancy and Adam’s lies, fear of transparency, and their determination to deny Trump the same due process rights Clinton and Nixon enjoyed.

