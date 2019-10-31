The White House condemned a House vote to open up impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling it “unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American.”

The measure passed the House on Thursday with the final tally of 231-194. Republicans remained united against the resolution, while two Democrat House members joined them.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement strongly condemning the vote, criticizing House Speaker Pelosi’s (D-CA) “unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding.”

The resolution, she argued, only codified “unacceptable violations of due process” in the ongoing inquiry.

The White House has dismissed the impeachment investigation, noting that Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) process would continue to be tightly controlled and held in secret, while withholding Republican and White House rights to cross-examine the witnesses and the right to issue subpoenas.

“The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the Administration a chance to mount a defense,” the statement read.

The White House also condemned the resolution and the process laid out by Pelosi as an “illegitimate sham from the start” on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also criticized the resolution on Wednesday, noting that it would only “codify” Democrat’s unfair process in the investigation.

“No American, the president or anyone else, should be subjected to this kind of unfairness,” McConnell wrote on Twitter.