Several 2020 candidates on Friday bid Beto O’Rourke (D) farewell from the race, lauding his devotion to the pursuit of sweeping gun control measures throughout his presidential campaign.

O’Rourke announced the end of his presidential bid on Friday, encouraging his supporters to “fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together.”

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully. My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O’Rourke, who was polling just one percent in Iowa, said in a statement posted to Medium.

“Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country,” he continued:

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Several 2020 candidates thanked O’Rourke for his presidential bid, particularly his endless pursuit of overreaching gun control measures.

“Thank you, @BetoORourke, for running the race you did and for always speaking from the heart,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said.

“Your passion for your community and conviction to create a future free from gun violence have enriched this campaign and shown us the leader you are,” she continued:

Thank you, @BetoORourke, for running the race you did and for always speaking from the heart. Your passion for your community and conviction to create a future free from gun violence have enriched this campaign and shown us the leader you are. pic.twitter.com/HdQ81WYs1S — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2019

“Thank you, @BetoORourke. Your commitment to ending gun violence and uplifting the voices of the victims and their families has made this presidential race—and our country—stronger,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said.

“I look forward to working together in the fight to end gun violence,” she added:

Thank you, @BetoORourke. Your commitment to ending gun violence and uplifting the voices of the victims and their families has made this presidential race—and our country—stronger. I look forward to working together in the fight to end gun violence. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

“Thank you @BetoORourke for running a campaign to bring millions of people together, fight for justice for all and end gun violence in America,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said. “We are grateful for your leadership”:

Thank you @BetoORourke for running a campaign to bring millions of people together, fight for justice for all and end gun violence in America. We are grateful for your leadership. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 1, 2019

“In the wake of tragedy in his hometown, @BetoORourke responded with compassion and leadership, looking into the eyes of people who just lost loved ones and pledging his total resolve,” Joe Biden (D) said.

“His passion for solving our gun crisis has been inspiring to anyone who has seen him,” he added:

In the wake of tragedy in his hometown, @BetoORourke responded with compassion and leadership, looking into the eyes of people who just lost loved ones and pledging his total resolve. His passion for solving our gun crisis has been inspiring to anyone who has seen him. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2019

“@BetoORourke ran his campaign with energy and sincerity. We will all remember his advocacy on behalf of immigrants and victims of gun violence and the passion with which he held Donald Trump accountable — I’m excited to see what he does next,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said:

.@BetoORourke ran his campaign with energy and sincerity. We will all remember his advocacy on behalf of immigrants and victims of gun violence and the passion with which he held Donald Trump accountable — I’m excited to see what he does next. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 1, 2019

More:

Beto has inspired millions of Americans all over our country, and rallied Texans and El Pasoans after the tragedy that struck his hometown. I am thankful for his voice and his continued leadership, and I look forward to working together in whatever he chooses to do next. https://t.co/Csz4xqTKYF — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 1, 2019

.@BetoORourke brought his heart and soul to this race. Grateful for his and his supporters’ voices. Thank you, Beto. pic.twitter.com/EjVS9WAKST — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 1, 2019

.@BetoORourke was right to call for a new generation of leadership, and he is proof that we can put critical, purple states in play. He'll continue to make our party strong. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) November 1, 2019

Running for office is an act of hope. I’m grateful to @BetoORourke for his leadership and for offering hope to Americans across our country. I know he will continue to fight for a safer and brighter future where all belong. https://t.co/hdueS7sfF1 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 1, 2019

April and I became friends with @BetoORourke and Amy when we all came to Congress in 2013 and we wish them all the best. Beto is an honorable man, has a great family & has made an enormous contribution to his community & to our country as a Member of Congress and as a candidate. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) November 1, 2019