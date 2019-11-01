Beto Out of 2020 Primary — Promise to Take Guns Failed to Resonate

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke dropped out of the Democrat presidential primary contest on Friday as his promise to confiscate AR-15s and AK-47s failed to resonate.

O’Rourke campaigned on a government-mandated buyback of AR-15 rifles that seemed confiscatory. Then on September 12, 2019, he confirmed the confiscatory nature of the push, saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

The next day, September 13, he told MSNBC that the government buyback of AR-15s and AK-47s would not be “voluntary.” Rather, he stressed, “It is not voluntary, I want to be sure we make the distinction here, it is mandatory. It will be the law. You will be required to comply with the law.”

When O’Rourke’s confiscatory talk appeared to hurt Democrats’ larger gun control efforts, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota tried to give him a way out. She did this by intimating that the ban would only disarm the law-abiding citizens, as criminals would not obey it.

But when she asked O’Rourke if he “[expected] mass shooters to follow the law” he responded in the affirmative, confirming his belief that mass shooters would hand over their AR-15s if the law demanded it.

Polls did not reward O’Rourke’s gun control push, and on Friday, he announced he was pulling out of the race:

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

As things now stand, Beto is out but AR-15s and AK-47s are in.

