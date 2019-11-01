Donald Trump Switches Primary Residence from New York to Florida

President Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, has switched his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, according to the New York Times.

Documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court show the president and first lady Melania Trump submitted a “declaration of domicile” stating their permanent residence is the Mar-a-Lago Club.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states, I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” the president’s document reportedly reads. “I formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue,” the filing adds in reference to Trump Tower in New York.

An unnamed source conveyed to the Times that the couple’s decision to change his primary residence was for tax purposes.

In a series of tweets, President Trump confirmed the switch, stating he was “treated very badly by the political leaders” of New York.

Shortly after news broke of the move, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) took to Twitter, quipping: “Good riddance.”

“It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway,” the anti-Trump politician added. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

