Donald Trump to Honor Washington Nationals at the White House

The White House announced Friday that President Donald Trump will host the Washington Nationals team at the White House to honor their victory in the World Series on Wednesday.

“On Monday, President Donald Trump will welcome the World Series Champion Washington Nationals to the White House!” White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere revealed on Twitter on Friday.

Trump moved quickly to welcome the team home to Washington, DC, honoring them for their triumph.

Champion baseball teams have visited Trump at the White House in the past, although some players have boycotted the trip.

The Houston Astros visited the White House after winning the World Series in 2017, and the Boston Red Sox also went to the White House after winning the championship in 2018.

The president was booed in Washington, DC, when he attended Game 5 of the series Saturday, as the team lost three games in a row in their home stadium.

The Nationals came back to win the series in a game five win over the Houston Astros, earning congratulations from the president.