Gaffe-Prone Biden Briefly Claims He’s In Ohio During Iowa Stop

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) experienced another gaffe during a stop in Iowa over the weekend, briefly claiming that he was in Ohio while campaigning in the Hawkeye State.

Biden, who has remained gaffe-prone throughout his presidential bid, misspoke yet again during a campaign stop at Abby Finkenauer’s Fish Fry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, briefly claiming that he was in Ohio before correcting himself.

“How many unsafe bridges you still have here in the state of Ohio?” he said before correcting himself. “I mean Iowa. I was just in Ohio because they have more”:

At the fish fry in Cedar Rapids, Biden says he’s in Ohio instead of Iowa. Quickly corrects himself but I spotted some in the crowd shaking their heads. — Tarini Parti (@tparti) November 2, 2019

While it is true that Biden corrected himself, the flub draws attention to the mounting gaffes he has committed throughout his campaign.

On Friday, for instance, Biden confused former Presidents Andrew Johnson and Andrew Jackson during a speech in Des Moines.

“Look what happened in Charlottesville,” Biden said.

“He said there were very fine people on both sides,” he continued, repeating the long-debunked lie he has heavily relied on throughout his presidential bid. “No president, no president has ever said that, including Andrew Johnson before the Civil War.”

Similarly, Biden confused which state he was in during a campaign stop in Keene, New Hampshire in August:

Earlier this year in August, Biden was in Keene, New Hampshire and he said, “I’ve been here a number of times…I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” pic.twitter.com/YZBP4ybQ3z https://t.co/YZBP4ybQ3z — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 2, 2019

Days prior to the New Hampshire gaffe, the former vice president confused Burlington, Vermont with Burlington, Iowa, although he corrected his mistake as he did in Iowa on Saturday.