Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to what President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday by claiming that he tried to “extort a foreign government for personal gain.”

The freshman Democrat, fresh on the heels of the House passing the partisan impeachment inquiry resolution, proclaimed on Friday that the president “tried to extort a foreign government for personal gain”:

You are correct! But you tried to extort a foreign government for personal gain, so here we are. https://t.co/UlYSowpz5p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2019

Her response refers to Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats have used this as a catalyst for the current impeachment inquiry, which was never authorized by a full House vote.

Zelensky stressed that Trump imposed no such “pressure” on officials, and former senior White House official Tim Morrison reportedly told congressional investigators that “he was not concerned any illegal activities occurred during the call,” as Breitbart News reported.

It was Joe Biden (D) who bragged about using his position of power to twist the arm of the Ukrainian government, ultimately pressuring them to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Bursima Holdings, where Hunter Biden was making tens of thousands of dollars per month, despite a stunning lack of qualifications for such a position.

Biden said during a January 2018 appearance at the Council on Foreign Relations:

So they said they had—they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to—or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said—I said, call him.

“I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,” he continued.

“I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” he added: