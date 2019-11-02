Watch Live: Activists Hold Second Amendment Rally on Capitol Hill

Thirty speakers are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

(All photos and video, credit: Matt Perdie / Breitbart News)

From the event’s webpage:

If you value your constitutional right to bear arms, the right to defend yourself, and if you value the lives of the men and women who have died to keep those rights intact, now is the time to take a stand. Join us in Washington, DC on November 2nd 2019 and let your voice be heard.