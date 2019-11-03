Beto O’Rourke’s ‘Passion’ for Gun Control ‘Inspiring’ for Joe Biden

Hours after Robert “Beto” O’Rourke ended his campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination, Joe Biden tweeted that O’Rourke’s “passion” for gun control was “inspiring.”

O’Rourke’s gun control efforts were characterized by a pledge to confiscate AR-15 and AK-47 rifles. He clearly stated it on September 12, 2019, saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15,” then stood behind the pledge by telling MSNBC the confiscatory policy would be “mandatory” not voluntary.

Days later, CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked O’Rourke if he was really intent on confiscating certain firearms. O’Rourke answered, “Yes” and emphasized his confiscatory goals were centered on AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and their variants.

On October 16, 2019, Breitbart News reported O’Rourke’s admission law enforcement would be sent to the visit those who refused to comply with the AR-15 ban.

He told MSNBC’s Morning Joe:

I think just as, in any law that is not followed, or flagrantly abused, there have to be consequences, or else there is no respect for the law. In that case, I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm and to make sure that it is purchased, bought back, so that it cannot be, potentially used against someone else.

O’Rourke’s confiscation plans did not translate into support in the polls and he dropped out of the race on Friday, November 1.

Biden reacted to O’Rourke’s decision to pull out by tweeting about O’Rourke’s “leadership” and specifically declaring that “his passion for solving our gun crisis has been inspiring to anyone who has seen him.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.