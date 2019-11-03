President Donald Trump shared a video on Twitter of UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal respectfully calling him a “bad motherfucker.”

“No matter what your views on Trump as a president, the guy’s a bad motherfucker man,” Masvidal said. “The money that he’s made, the obstacles that he’s conquered, he’s a bad motherfucker in his own way.”

“Great fight champ!” Trump tweeted, sharing the video on Sunday.

Masvidal spoke to the press as Trump attended his UFC match in New York City on Saturday night.

Masvidal easily defeated Nate Diaz via third-round TKO at the Madison Square Garden fight.

A ringside physician for the New York State Athletic Commission ended the fight after the third round because of a cut over Diaz’s right eye.

President Trump compared the atmosphere of the fight to one of his political rallies and praised UFC president Dana White for his success.