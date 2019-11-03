Antisemitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) campaigned for presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Minneapolis on Sunday night where she said she is “excited for President Bernie Sanders.”

“I am beyond honored and excited for a president who will fight against Western imperialism and fight for a just world,” Omar told the crowd of Sanders supporters. “I am excited for President Bernie Sanders.”

Omar went on to claim that a “movement” must be built in order for Sanders to take the White House from President Donald Trump.

“Here’s the cold truth: We can’t achieve any of these goals if we don’t build a movement that is representative of all of our aspirations, all of our pain, and all of our shared trauma,” Omar said. “That is why we must build a mass movement of the working class that transcends faith, age, gender, and background.”

“That’s what we fight for here in Minnesota every single day and that’s the movement that Senator Bernie Sanders is building” Omar continued. “Bernie knows that systematic change in this country has never taken place without millions of people organizing to demand that change.”

“That is the history of the labor movement, the history of the women’s liberation movement, that is the history of the civil rights movement, and the LGBTQ movement, and the disability rights under equal justice movement,” the freshman Minnesota Congresswoman added.

