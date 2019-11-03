Poll: 18 Percent of Americans Have a Positive View of Mitt Romney

Only 18 percent of Americans have a positive image of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), according to a poll released Sunday.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday found that only 18 percent of Americans adults have a favorable view of Sen. Romney.

The survey found that only two percent of Americans had a “very positive” view of Utah’s junior senator, 16 percent had a somewhat positive view, 37 percent were neutral, 19 percent had a somewhat negative view, 19 percent had a very negative view, and seven percent did not or were unsure about Sen. Romney.

The latest poll is a far cry from October 2012, when NBC News/Wall Street Journal found that 47 percent, or nearly a majority of Americans, had a positive image of Romney right before the 2012 presidential election.

Romney has served as one of the loudest Donald Trump critics in the U.S. Senate.

The Utah senator has criticized and opposed President Trump’s national emergency on the border, which allows the president to build a wall.

Romney also said that President Trump’s withdrawal of troops from northern Syria amounts to an abandonment of the Kurds. He said that “will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history.”

Sen. Romney was also one of three Republican senators to not sign Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) resolution to condemn the House Democrats’ secrecy on their impeachment inquiry.

Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Breitbart News Saturday that many Republicans “such as Mitt Romney, were going to use this as a political opportunity to take a whack at the president. In this case, I think he’s jealous that he’s not president.”

McIntosh said that many Utahns have become “disgusted” with Sen. Romney.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey was conducted from October 27 to 30 by contacting 900 American adults and has a margin of error 3.27 percentage points.