Supporters of President Donald Trump on Monday debuted new t-shirts at a campaign rally in Kentucky.

The white shirts had the phrase “Read the Transcript” printed on them in red text, referring to the transcript of his phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he asked about investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s corruption in Ukraine.

“You see what has happened with the Democrats, they have gone crazy,” Trump said during his rally.

He said that Democrats were working to impeach him because they were worried about him winning re-election in 2020.

“That’s not working too well, you’ll see,” Trump said.

The Trump campaign debuted the “limited edition” shirt in their online store:

“If you just read the transcript it’s clear President Trump DID NOTHING WRONG,” the shirt description reads. “The transcript speaks for itself! Don’t let Shifty Schiff and the rest of the Democrats lie about what’s in it.”

The president said that Democrats had only enraged an “angry majority” that would “vote the do-nothing Democrats the hell out of office soon.”

Trump urged Kentucky voters to support Governor Matt Bevin in Tuesday’s election, pointing to his record of economic success.

He joked that Bevin was “such a pain” when it came to calling him for things on behalf of the state of Kentucky.

“Isn’t that really what you want in a governor?” he asked. “He’s such a pain in the ass, but that’s what you want!”