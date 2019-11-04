Mayor Pete Buttigieg inexplicably claimed on Monday that President Donald Trump had broken every promise that he made as a candidate.
“We’re gonna win because this president has no good answers, and he’s broken every promise that he’s made,” Buttigieg claimed on CNN on Monday.
Contrary to Buttigieg’s claim, the president has successfully delivered on a number of promises that he made, including the following successes:
- Withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal
- Withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and renegotiated NAFTA
- Withdrew from the Paris Climate accord
- Imposed steep economic tariffs on China
- Approved the Keystone XL pipeline
- Bombed “the sh*t out of” Islamic State terrorists
- Ended the individual mandate for Obamacare
- Signed historic tax cuts to boost the economy
- Selected two conservative judges for the Supreme Court
- Rebuilt the military
- Moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem
- Pressured more European countries to keep NATO defense commitments
- Declared China a currency manipulator
Trump continues working on his promises to build a wall on the Southern border and slow illegal immigration, with demonstrable progress. He has also successfully wielded economic trade tariffs to bring China to the negotiating table on trade, with a first-stage agreement pending. On the economy, the president continues to deliver record low unemployment numbers in the United States and big stock market gains.
The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
