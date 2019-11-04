Mayor Pete Buttigieg inexplicably claimed on Monday that President Donald Trump had broken every promise that he made as a candidate.

“We’re gonna win because this president has no good answers, and he’s broken every promise that he’s made,” Buttigieg claimed on CNN on Monday.

Contrary to Buttigieg’s claim, the president has successfully delivered on a number of promises that he made, including the following successes:

Withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal

Withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and renegotiated NAFTA

Withdrew from the Paris Climate accord

Imposed steep economic tariffs on China

Approved the Keystone XL pipeline

Bombed “the sh*t out of” Islamic State terrorists

Ended the individual mandate for Obamacare

Signed historic tax cuts to boost the economy

Selected two conservative judges for the Supreme Court

Rebuilt the military

Moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

Pressured more European countries to keep NATO defense commitments

Declared China a currency manipulator

Trump continues working on his promises to build a wall on the Southern border and slow illegal immigration, with demonstrable progress. He has also successfully wielded economic trade tariffs to bring China to the negotiating table on trade, with a first-stage agreement pending. On the economy, the president continues to deliver record low unemployment numbers in the United States and big stock market gains.

The Buttigieg campaign did not respond to a request for comment.