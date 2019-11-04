***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Kentucky Rally for Gov. Matt Bevin

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in Lexington, Kentucky, a day before Republican Governor Matt Bevin seeks reelection against challenger Andy Beshear (D).

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times eastern.

7:40 PM: Trump says Beshear is a “major lefty” and wonders how voters in Kentucky could vote for someone like him.

7:39 PM: Trump says Bevin is a “pain in the ass” because he is always asking Trump to help Kentucky (aid, manufacturing plants, etc.) and says that’s what a governor should do.

7:31 PM: Trump warns the country will have a “depression the likes of which the country has never seen before” if Democrats take over and now says Democrats are trying to nullify the votes of tens of millions of Americans with their impeachment inquiry. Trump says Democrats “declared war on American democracy” and Republicans have never been more united.

“The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes, slander,” he says. Trump says the Dems’ outrageous conduct has created an “angry majority” that will vote the do-nothing Dems out of office. Crowd chants “Four More Years!”

7:29 PM: Trump rips Pelosi’s San Francisco for homelessness, drugs. Says Los Angeles looks like a “third world country” like many cities liberals govern. He then switches back the the record stock market numbers as the crowd chants “USA!”

7:28 PM: Trump now rips the Democrats for the Russia hoax as he always does. Says “these people are crazy.”

7:27 PM: Trump says some students from Covington are in attendance and rips the left for wanting to indoctrinate children and having no tolerance for anyone with “traditional American values.”

7:26 PM: Crowd boos when Trump says Democrats want to “confiscate your guns” and are “after the Second Amendment.”

7:25 PM: Crowd cheers after Trump says the U.S. Special Forces gave the world’s most top terrorist a “one-way ticket to hell.”

7:17 PM: Trump takes the stage. Trump supporters almost as loud as #BBN. Crowd chanting “USA! USA!” Trump gives a shoutout to the Wildcats and starts stumping for Bevin. “We’re sending a signal by doing that,” Trump says of re-elected Bevin. He again says the do-nothing Democrats have gone “crazy” and are “not getting it done.” He touts the “booming economy” under his administration. Trump says Bevin has set Kentucky up to be a “rocket ship” in the future by making some tough choices. Trump also praises McConnell for helping him confirm judges.

6:45 PM: Trump rallies at Rupp Arena a day before Kentucky opens their 2019-20 college basketball season at Madison Square Garden against Sparty.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.