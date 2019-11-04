President Trump: Democrats Want to ‘Confiscate Your Guns’

During his November 4, rally in Lexington, Kentucky, President Trump warned that Democrats want to “confiscate your guns.”

He was speaking in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is running for re-election after a staunch pro-Second Amendment first term

Bevin’s pro-Second Amendment accomplishments include supporting and signing legislation to abolish the requirement that Kentuckians acquire a concealed carry license before carrying a gun for self-defense. Breitbart News reported that Bevin signed the permitless carry legislation on March 11.

Trump used the Lexington, Kentucky, rally to warn that Bevin’s opponent, Democrat Andy Beshear, cannot be trusted to defend the Second Amendment.

He talked of Democrat plans to target the Second Amendment, saying, “And that includes the gentleman that is running against [Bevin], they are after your Second Amendment. We can’t let that happen.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.