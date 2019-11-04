Sean Spicer on DWTS: Left’s Intolerance Has Conservatives ‘Fired Up’

Sean Spicer said the left’s reaction to his participation on Dancing with the Stars has conservatives “fired up,”and he addressed critiques from The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Noah recently went on an eight-minute rant about the former White House press secretary’s presence on the show – reminding him that the left started the movement by calling for boycotts.

In what has almost become a tradition, Spicer appeared on Breitbart News Sunday ahead of Monday’s DWTS performance and discussed the buzz, both negative and positive, his stay on the show has generated over the last week.

“There’s something about everything going on here and everybody out here in Breitbart Nation voting, you know listeners and viewers and readers who are propelling me into this,” Spicer said, reminding listeners of the significance of their votes.

“My judges’ scores are not what’s keeping me afloat. It’s all these votes, and that’s a pretty amazing and humbling thing for me to realize that all these people are taking time out of their Mondays to do this,” Spicer said.

Spicer’s advancement on DWTS last week sparked tremendous backlash on social media, with many leftists calling the results “bullshit” and threatening to no longer watch the show. Their initial reaction, calling for boycotts upon the announcement that Spicer would participate in the show, got conservatives “fired up,” Spicer said.

This whole thing in terms of backlash, if you will, started when I was announced, and all these folks on the left had this sort of “boycott the show, boycott Sean, tell advertisers to, you know, not allow him on” etc. etc. And I think that it got people fired up to say, “Really? That’s how you’re going to act?” So a lot of the reaction was because the left came out so adamant against my even appearing on a show.

Spicer stressed that the cast has been “unbelievably phenomenal” and reiterated that his critiques are geared toward leftists, particularly Hollywood elites, who want to cancel him out.

It’s all these folks, these Hollywood actors and stuff that are putting up this stuff, “He can’t be on the show.” Well at some point then you say, “Well where’s all the support coming from, because we told everyone not to vote for him.” And if that’s the case, if no one’s supposed to be voting for me, then it makes them have to answer the question: Either no one’s listening to them, or there is a bunch of support on the right that is overwhelming them, and I think it’s a combination of a little bit of both. No one really cares what they think. But secondly, to your point, all these folks are coming out Monday night are proving the point that you can’t cancel folks out.

Many of the left-wing critics last week called for DWTS to get rid of viewer votes, leaving the fate of the contestants in the hands of the judges and judges alone. Spicer dismissed the suggestion as a typical leftist response.

“Everyone on the show gets that it’s a competition. I think it’s a lot of folks that are out there that are saying ‘How could this possibly be? We shouldn’t let people vote.’ It’s like whenever they don’t get their way, the answer is change the rules,” Spicer said.

He continued:

But they always want to change the rules when it doesn’t come out to be their way, so now they’re saying, “Well the judges should do everything and these guys, people shouldn’t be able to vote.” It’s like OK, so as long as you’re not getting your way, it’s ok to change the rules.

Spicer’s stay has prompted Hollywood leftists, such as Trevor Noah, to weigh in on the phenomenon. The Daily Show host last week devoted an eight-minute segment to Spicer, lamenting his presence on the show, despite claiming that leftists do not care if a conservative competes on DWTS.

“So once it became clear that he wasn’t gonna win over the judges, Sean Spicer decided, ‘Screw the whole nonpolitical, kumbaya crap,’ and he started going on the far-right website Breitbart to turn this dance competition into a full-on civil war,” Noah said, referencing Spicer’s interviews on Breitbart News Sunday.

“He goes off about how I’m enlisting crazy right-wing people at Breitbart,” Spicer began, pointing out that he has been speaking to Breitbart for years.

“This idea that it’s something new is insane,” Spicer said. “But secondly, he left out, conveniently, the part that’s this: I didn’t start this. I went on the show looking to have fun and do well, whatever. It was the left who boycotted me.”

He continued:

And so what am I going to do? I wanted to make sure that our voices were heard. But he acted like I suddenly turned this into some right-wing cause. It was the left who came out after me right out of the gate and said, “Cancel him out.” So I think he, conveniently, leaves out big chunks of the story. I was still amazed. Eight minutes of 22-minute program he spends going after this outrage of me on Dancing with the Stars, which I appreciated him going over all the voting scenarios and how we do well. This idea goes back to what you and I keep talking about which is, he can’t believe it. Who are these people? How does this work? And they can’t accept that there are large amounts of people who don’t share their beliefs.

“They have come to believe that their viewpoint is the only viewpoint, and I would’ve assumed that the 2016 election was a wakeup call,” he added.

Spicer also highlighted one of the main issues he sees with many individuals on the left.

“I acknowledge that there are people on the left and I actually don’t think they’re bad people. I think they’re wrong, but I think they are good people and that’s the thing,” he stated.

“Folks on the left, in so many cases, look at people on the right and they don’t go, ‘OK I get it, I differ with you.’ They look at you and say, ‘I think that you are a bad person,'” he added.

