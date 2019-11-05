Live Updates*** Off-Year Election Results

Voters will cast ballots in key off-year elections tonight. Republicans will try to win gubernatorial races in Kentucky and Mississippi after Trump campaigned in both states for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves. In Virginia, Democrats are seeking to flip the state legislature to take control of all levers in a key 2020 state.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News throughout the evening for live updates of all of the key results.

All times eastern.

7:25 PM: Bevin 51.2, Beshear 46.7 with 25% reporting.

Larue Co. 100% in: Bevin (R) wins it by 23%, my benchmarks said he needed to win it by 20%. So far Bevin doing well in central KY but underperforming in eastern/coal/burbs. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 6, 2019

7:00 PM: Polls closed in Virginia.

BREAKING NEWS New numbers in from the voter registrar in Virginia Beach. As of 5pm 96,000 people have voted compared to 63,000 in 2015 when the entire General Assembly was up for election. That is 32% and climbing. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) November 5, 2019

First complete county: Nicholas. Beshear (D) wins it by 1%, but my benchmarks said he prob needed to win it by 4% to win. Still extremely early. #KYGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 5, 2019

6:45 PM: Polls in states like Virginia and Kentucky will completely close at the top of the hour:

Some very early returns in Kentucky.

Election Update Kentycky Governor Election (R) Matt Bevin 11,469 (51.5%) (D) Andy Beshear 10,605 (47.1%) (L) John Hicks 307 1.3%) — GovSight (@GovSight1) November 5, 2019

We're proud to support @SpeakerCox and our Republican majorities in the House and Senate! Polls are open until 7pm. Get out and vote! Find your polling place ▶️ https://t.co/9VCQtWPGNg pic.twitter.com/O6r6nGjE8s — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) November 5, 2019