Mashable: 12-Year-Old Drag Queen Is ‘Inspiring’

Digital media site Mashable referred to a 12-year-old drag queen who danced at a New York City “queer” bar as “inspiring.”

Mashable posted a video of Desmond Napoles, aka Desmond is Amazing, to Facebook that features the 12-year-old drag queen who, last year, was seen dancing on stage at a New York City “queer owned and operated” bar while onlookers threw money at him.

While Mashable gives the boy’s age as “ten,” Desmond’s website states he is 12. Mashable posted:

10-year-old drag superstar ‘Desmond is Amazing’ is in fact, amazing. The New York City drag kid is inspiring others left and right with his positive attitude to ‘be yourself always no matter what anyone says.’

Mashable adds that at his very young age, “Desmond has immersed himself with a handful of LGBTQ youth advocacy projects and is making one thing clear: Desmond is Amazing is the future and we’re here for it.”

According to Desmond and his website, he developed an interest in drag when he was only two, when his mother watched RuPaul’s Drag Race on television.

His website states:

[H]e would stop playing with his toys in order to watch as well. He thought the drag queens were so amazing and beautiful, like princesses. He made his professional drag debut in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon’s video for the “Bacon Shake” when he was just 7 years old. He continues to perform on stage and at events.

As Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported in December 2018, the establishment media have celebrated Desmond is Amazing:

The Daily Beast and NBC News have both gushed over what can only be described as the sexual exploitation of a child. According to LifeSite, “ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ (GMA) recently devoted a segment to the boy during which his cross-dressing was celebrated as an example of individuality, and his parents were praised for their support of his drag hobby.”

Desmond’s website states he is most inspired by “the feedback he receives from other ‘drag kids’ and LGBTQ+ youth.”

“Often times they describe how Desmond has helped them discover the importance of self-expression and gave them the courage to come out,” the site continues. “It is this personal engagement with fans, which Desmond has coined his ‘Amazies,’ that motivates him to continue doing drag and advocacy work.”