Arizona County Declares ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Status

Arizona’s Mohave County declared “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status during Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

KTAR reports the Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration means county supervisors stand with the sheriff, should he choose to refuse enforcement of gun controls deemed infringements on gun rights.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Hildy Angius commented on passage of the declaration, saying: “We have the support of the sheriff, and if it ever gets to the point where the courts would have to get involved because of gun laws implemented by the feds or the state, we would step up and fight them.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) all attended the Board of Supervisor meeting in support of the vote.

Parker County, Texas, declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status last week and on October 9, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Hood County, Texas, declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status as well.

On July 11, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Presido County, a Texas county on the southern U.S. border, declared itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Texas Scorecard quoted Presido Sheriff Danny Dominguez speaking in favor of the declaration, saying, “We have people in Washington trying to abolish the Second Amendment and take our rights away.”

