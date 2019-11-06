Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden Tied Nationally, Polls Show

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Joe Biden (D) are tied nationally, two national polls released this week revealed.

A Monmouth University Poll released Wednesday showed a tight race in the Democrat presidential primary. The survey, taken October 30 – November 2, 2019, among 345 registered Democrat or Democrat-leaning voters, found Biden and Warren tied with 23 percent support each. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) did not fall far behind, garnering 20 percent support. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in fourth but down by double digits with just nine percent support.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is desperately attempting to revive her spiraling campaign by going “all-in on Iowa,” came in fifth place, garnering five percent support. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Andrew Yang (D) followed with three percent support each. The remaining candidates saw two percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 5.3 percentage points, indicating that Sanders, too, is statistically tied with the frontrunners:

Biden 23%

Warren 23%

Sanders 20%

Buttigieg 9%

Harris 5%

Booker 3%

Yang 3%

Klobuchar 2%

Steyer 1%

Bennet 0%

Bullock 0%

Gabbard 0%

Williamson 0%

Castro 0%

Delaney 0%

The national YouGovUS/TheEconomist poll released this week showed corresponding results, with Biden and Warren virtually tied with 26 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

The poll, taken November 3-5, 2019, among 1500 individuals (1201 registered voters), showed Sanders in third place with 14 percent support, followed by Buttigieg with eight percent and Harris with six percent. Both Julián Castro (D) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tied with three percent support, leaving the remaining candidates with two percent support or less. The margin of error is +/- 2.8 percent when adjusted for weighting and +/- 3 percent among registered voters:

Biden 26%

Warren 25%

Sanders 14%

Buttigieg 8%

Harris 6%

Castro 3%

Gabbard 3%

Booker 2%

Klobuchar 2%

Williamson 1%

Bullock 1%

Steyer 1%

Yang 1%

Delaney 1%

Bennet 0%

Messam 0%

The polls, showing a tight race between Biden and Warren, follow Biden’s critique of the Massachusetts senator, describing her approach to politics as “condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view” and “representative of an elitism.”

“Some call it the ‘my way or the highway’ approach to politics. But it’s worse than that. It’s condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view,” Biden wrote in a Medium post published Tuesday.

“It’s representative of an elitism that working and middle class people do not share: ‘We know best; you know nothing’. ‘If you were only as smart as I am you would agree with me,’” he added.