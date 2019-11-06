Julián Castro Team Bashes ‘The Four White Frontrunners’

The campaign for Democrat presidential hopeful and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro took aim at “the four white frontrunners” in the race for president.

The comments, which were made by campaign spokesperson Sawyer Hackett, were shared in an official Castro campaign email sent to reporters on Tuesday. Hackett said:

While the media is focused on the four white frontrunners for president, the ground continues to shift in the 2020 race–and with candidates dropping out, and others unable to appeal to African American and Latino voters, candidates like Secretary Castro are poised for a breakthrough.

“Secretary Castro will continue to raise issues others are afraid of, speaking up for the most vulnerable Americans, and showing voters why he’s the best candidate to take on Donald Trump,” he added.

A Tuesday evening report from Politico announced that Castro was laying off campaign staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina in order to focus his narrow resources in Iowa and Nevada.

In August, Castro claimed President Donald Trump was “racist” who wants a “white, wealthier nation.”