Poll: Support for Impeachment Falls from 51% to 47% Since Mid-October

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday shows public support for impeaching President Donald Trump has fallen significantly since Democrats pushed through a resolution authorizing the “impeachment inquiry.”

Morning Consult reports:

As House Democrats begin to release transcripts of closed-door testimony and prepare for public hearings as part of their impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, public support for impeaching the president has fallen. The latest Morning Consult/Politico poll found that 47 percent of voters favor the House voting to impeach Trump, down 4 percentage points from the share that backed it in an Oct. 11-13 poll. At the same time, 43 percent of voters oppose the House impeaching Trump, statistically in line with figures from the four other polls conducted on the issue since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced her support for the impeachment inquiry in late September. Each of the surveys have a 2-point margin of error.

The parties remain dug in, with 4 of 5 Democrats supporting impeachment and a similar proportion of Republicans opposing impeachment, the poll reported.

Other polls have shown wavering support for impeachment. Polls of battleground states and swing districts are even more negative on impeachment, according to several recent reports.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he expects the House to impeach the president, regardless, though he said that the Senate would not vote to convict the president if a vote were held today.

He added that Democrats had been shirking their legislative responsibilities while focusing on impeachment: “House Democrats are blocking the USMCA [U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement] while they pursue their three-year-old impeachment obsession. 176,000 new American jobs are being held up because this major new trade deal might interfere with House Democrats’ political theater.”

